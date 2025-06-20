Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Traffic police constable killed in road accident in Telangana's Rangareddy

ANI |
Jun 20, 2025 11:27 AM IST

The incident occurred when the police constable's motorcycle collided with a stationary tipper lorry that had stopped abruptly. 

A traffic police constable died in a road accident near Pasumamula village under the Hayathnagar Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The incident occurred when the constable's motorcycle collided with a stationary tipper lorry on the service road, said the Police.

The Hayathnagar Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Representational Image)
The Hayathnagar Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Representational Image)

According to police officials, the accident took place on June 19 at around 7:30 PM near Pedda Amberpet. The tipper lorry had stopped abruptly without any warning on the service road. Constable Mansingh (PC-2020 batch, Yadadri Traffic), who was riding a bike from Yadadri to Thorrur village, crashed into the lorry from behind. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The Hayathnagar Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination (PME). Last week, at least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Wednesday. Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

Also read: Telangana DSP killed as speeding bus runs over him in Rangareddy

"This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station."

The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added. More details are awaited

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Traffic police constable killed in road accident in Telangana's Rangareddy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On