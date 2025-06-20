Traffic police constable killed in road accident in Telangana's Rangareddy

A traffic police constable died in a road accident near Pasumamula village under the Hayathnagar Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The incident occurred when the constable's motorcycle collided with a stationary tipper lorry on the service road, said the Police. The Hayathnagar Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Representational Image)

According to police officials, the accident took place on June 19 at around 7:30 PM near Pedda Amberpet. The tipper lorry had stopped abruptly without any warning on the service road. Constable Mansingh (PC-2020 batch, Yadadri Traffic), who was riding a bike from Yadadri to Thorrur village, crashed into the lorry from behind. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The Hayathnagar Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination (PME). Last week, at least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Wednesday. Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

Also read: Telangana DSP killed as speeding bus runs over him in Rangareddy

"This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station."

The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added. More details are awaited