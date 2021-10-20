Home / India News / Hotel owner in Kerala dies by suicide, blames pandemic
In social media post, the Kerala man wrote that his hotel business was doing relatively good, but Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown pushed him on the verge of being broke.
In the note, the hotel owner from Kerala said that he took multiple loans from banks and private financiers and was finding it “impossible to repay these liabilities”. (Agencies/Representation use)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Hours after writing a detailed message on social media slamming the state government’s Covid-19 lockdown norms, a hotel owner in central Kerala allegedly died by suicide. His body was found on the railway tracks, the police said.

In social media post, the man wrote that his hotel business was doing relatively good, but Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown pushed him on the verge of being broke. In the note, he said that he took multiple loans from banks and private financiers and was finding it “impossible to repay these liabilities”.

“You can have hundreds of people in the mall and many in liquor outlets. Buses and marriage halls run with maximum capacity. If more than ten people sit in the hotel, the owner will be hauled up. The government’s lockdown policy is quite unscientific and arbitrary,” he said in the note.

He also wrote that his youngest son has autism “and he has every right to live like any other children of his age.” He asked philanthropists and others to extend a helping hand to his wife and two children.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

