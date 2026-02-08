Hour before Surajkund swing accident, gate collapse injured two, including a child

A police inspector lost his life and at least 13 people were injured when a high-speed pendulum swing ride collapsed at the 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival in Faridabad on Saturday evening. The incident, however, was not an isolated one, as another mishap had struck the fairgrounds earlier the same night. Police personnel at the spot after a swing fell down at Surajkund fair, in Faridabad, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. A police officer was killed and 13 other suffered injuries. (PTI)

The swing mishap came barely an hour after Gate number 2 of the fairground reportedly collapsed, injuring a visitor, HT learnt.

According to a PTI report, the injured visitor was identified as Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28. A child was also hurt in the incident, and both were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, police said.

The swing mishap occurred around 6.15 pm when around 26 people were on the ride.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was part of the police deployment at the mela. Twelve others, including two women constables, were injured in the incident.

‘Inspector died while trying to save people’ Senior officials said Inspector Jagdish Prasad, posted in the police lines at Palwal and deployed on fair duty, was the security in-charge of the swing complex. A native of Mathura, he was due to retire in March.

According to the police, the swing was moving up and down at a very fast speed when one end suddenly broke, leaving it hanging 2–3 feet above the ground. As shopkeepers and police personnel rushed in to help, Inspector Prasad joined the rescue.

“Several people had been taken off the swing and people nearby supported the fallen portion and helped in rescuing people. Suddenly, the swing broke from the other end as well and fell completely to the ground,” a senior officer said.

Many people got stuck underneath. “The officer tried to save people and showed great bravery, but in the process he received severe injuries to his face and head, leading to his death,” the official added, reported PTI.

An eyewitness said police officers and members of the public rushed towards the ride without caring for their own safety. “Prompt action by police helped save several lives,” he said.

Police said Inspector Prasad joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and had completed 36 years in service. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, all unmarried and students.

Officials rush to spot, probe ordered Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the spot soon after receiving information. Rescue operations were launched immediately and arrangements were made for the treatment of the injured.

Among the injured are ASI Neelam, Sunil from Mahendragarh, Harsh Prakash of Greater Noida, Prashant from Dholpur in Rajasthan, Anisha of Faridabad, and Shivani and Parvinder from Noida Sector-78. A stall operator, Raghav, was also injured when a swing grill hit his shoulder during the rescue.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy at the Surajkund Mela and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He said instructions had been issued to ensure proper and immediate treatment for the injured.

“The Haryana government is working with utmost urgency and sensitivity to provide all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” he said.