Police inspector killed in Surajkund mishap was 'trying to save others'

The incident took place around 6.15pm, with at least 26 people were partaking in the ride, officials said. They identified the victim as Jagdish Prasad, 59.

Gurugram : A police inspector involved in rescue operations died and 12 others –- including two women constables –- were injured when a 360-degree pendulum swing ride collapsed at the ongoing 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival in Faridabad on Saturday evening, officials said.

“All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at two hospitals and their condition was reported to be stable,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the vendor operating the swing and an inquiry committee has also been set up.

A video of the incident, capturing the exact moment of the collapse, also went online. This was also the second mishap of the day at the fair. Before the collapse, a visitor was injured when a designer gate collapsed at Entrance No. 2.

Havinder Yadav, the nodal officer for the event, said three suffered minor injuries, while three others suffered head injuries and were rushed for medical tests. “No such swing or ride will be allowed to operate at the venue until thorough inspection is carried out, followed by clearance from experts. Other activities will be permitted as per normal routine,” he said.

Tourism minister Arvind Sharma also visited the spot. “An inquiry has been ordered to fix the responsibility of those whose negligence resulted in the swing collapse,” Sharma said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini posted on X after the incident to condole the officer’s death. “Necessary directions have been issued to the officials concerned to ensure that all the required medical care is provided to the injured persons. The state government is providing them with all possible help,” he wrote.