Hours after tying rakhi, teen raped, killed and hung by cousin in UP's Auraiya

A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya was allegedly raped and killed by her own cousin, hours after tying him a rakhi (sacred thread) as part of Rakshabandhan rituals, which was celebrated in India on August 9, reports said, citing police on Tuesday. Representative image: The accused killed his cousin and hung the body from a noose to make it look like a suicide. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

On Saturday (August 9) morning, the 33-year-old accused, Surjeet, went to his uncle's house and got a rakhi tied by his cousin sister, according to an NDTV report, which added that he consumed alcohol the same night, went back to the house and raped the 14-year-old while she was sleeping.

Surjeet then killed her and hung the body from a noose to make it look like a suicide.

How police got suspicious about Surjeet

The next day, he went back to the house when the police were carrying out their investigation to misguide them, but made them suspicious instead when spoke for the family members rather than letting them answer the questions.

At the time of the crime, the girl's father was reportedly sleeping in another room in the house and did not hear anything. He discovered the teenager's body the next day and informed the police, the report mentioned.

Officials said they could saw blood stains at several spots in the house and could make out that it the girl did not die by suicide.

The officials began questioning the family members and noticed that Surjeet was always with them, the report said, dding that when the girl's kin were inquired, the accused would answer for them.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar said victim's body was sent for post-mortem, which confirmed rape.

Surjeet was taken into custody and confessed to the crime during questioning, according to the report.