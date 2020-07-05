e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP

Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP

Police said the main accused is unemployed and had threatened to kill the woman if she did not marry him.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:57 IST
Sudhir Jain| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Sudhir Jain| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The woman was dead on arrival at a hospital.
The woman was dead on arrival at a hospital. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a stalker who slit her throat in a beauty parlour at Jaora in Ratlam district Sunday morning hours before her marriage, police said.

The woman identified as Sonu Yadav, a resident of Shajapur district and her family reached Jaora in the morning where her marriage was to be solemnised with one Gaurav, a resident of Nagda in Ujjain, at a resort. Jaora is about 300 km northwest of Bhopal.

Ruchi Yadav, cousin of the deceased said the victim was getting her make-up done when the accused called.

“The accused introduced himself as one Rahul and said he wanted to talk to my cousin who told him that she was in the beauty parlour. He disconnected the phone and within five minutes reached the parlour on a bike. He barged into the parlour and before we could understand anything he slit her throat with a knife and fled the spot. We rushed to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw but doctors declared her dead.”

Superintendent of police (SP), Ratlam district Gaurav Tiwari said, “The main accused knew the deceased for three years and they had conversation through phone calls and messages. The woman was a divorcee and it was her second marriage to be solemnised.”

Refusing to disclose the identity of the main accused till he is arrested and also the name of accomplice the SP said, “In the CCTV footage two persons were seen reaching the beauty parlour on a bike. One of them entered the parlour while another was keeping a watch outside. The second person seen outside was arrested later while the main accused is still absconding. The man arrested told us during interrogation that the main accused was upset with the marriage of the woman and told him three days back that if she didn’t marry him he would kill her. The main accused is bachelor and unemployed while the accomplice is married and is engaged in some job at a shop.”

tags
top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In