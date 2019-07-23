House gives nod to amendments to human rights Act

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to expedite the process of appointment of chairperson and members of the National Human Rights Commission and state rights bodies.

The government assured the House that the bill, passed by Lok Sabha on July 19, would strengthen the country’s human rights watchdog.

As soon as the House resumed at 2 pm, the deputy chairman asked the Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai to move the bill for passage in the House.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said members did not get adequate time to move amendments as the draft law was passed by Lok Sabha last week and sent to the House on Friday evening and introduced on Monday evening.

The bill amends the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which provides for an NHRC, SHRCs as well as human rights courts.

Under the Act, the chairperson of the NHRC is a person who has been a chief justice of the Supreme Court. The bill amends this to provide that the chairperson of the NHRC will be a person who has been the chief justice of the Supreme Court or a judge of the Supreme Court.

Similarly, the bill amends a provision saying that a person who has been the chief justice or a judge of a high court shall be chairperson of a state human rights commission.

Bhupender Yadav of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said the chairman had powers to allow amendments of members.

At this, Congress leader Anand Sharma said members should get at least two days’ notice to file their amendments to the bill.

“As far as mandatory notice is concerned, the members must have the time of two days, which is not being given to us. It is unfair. When a Bill comes after being passed by the other house, we have a right – Parliamentary Standing Committees have not been constituted,” Sharma said.

The Human Rights Act states the chairperson and members of the human rights commissions will hold office for five years or till the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. The amended law reduces the term of office to three years or till the age of 70 years.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:08 IST