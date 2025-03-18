Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

House panel flags issues with UDID card for persons with disabilities

ByVrinda Tulsian
Mar 18, 2025 09:18 AM IST

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment pointed out that the Unique Disability ID project has generated around 11.8 million cards.

A parliamentary standing committee has stressed the need to resolve bottlenecks in medical assessments of people with disabilities (PwDs), recommending the inclusion of private medical professionals to expedite their certification, and highlighted the delay in setting up of a national university on disability studies in Assam, which was announced a decade ago.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, pointed out that while the Unique Disability ID (UDID) project — aimed at providing comprehensive and verifiable identity cards to PwDs to access government benefits — has successfully generated around 11.8 million cards, its implementation continues to face challenges due to a shortage of medical professionals, inadequate hospital infrastructure and a large backlog of pending applications at hospitals.

“To address these issues, the Committee recommend that the Department work in close coordination with state governments to strengthen medical infrastructure, expedite the inclusion of private medical professionals in the certification process, and ensure the availability of well-equipped facilities for disability assessment,” the panel report said.

It further said the department of disability affairs should facilitate specialised training programmes for medical authorities to improve efficiency in issuing disability certificates and reduce delays.

The panel in its report also flagged prolonged delay in establishment of National University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences at Kamrup in Assam. Noting that the university, first announced in 2015-16, has faced delays due to issues of land allocation and approvals, the panel said its establishment should be expedited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On