Houses damaged, animals killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:11 IST

Several houses were damaged and many cattle were killed after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday, officials said.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC (Line of Control) in Balakote sector,” defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation, he added.

Police said some houses were damaged in Balakot and Sandote area of Mendhar and many animals were killed and injured in the shelling by Pakistan.

“Two cattle belonging to Mohammad Zaman Khan of Sawalah Balakote died and four others injured. Similarly, two cattle of Mohammad Azeem Khan of Sandote were injured and his house was partially damaged,” Ramesh Kumar Angral, Poonch’s senior superintendent of police, said.

Angral added that cattle belonging to Mohammad Mafooz and Mohammad Kabir of Balakote were also injured.

Pakistan has been regularly opening heavy fire on Indian posts and villages along the 744km-long LoC in J-K in the past few months.