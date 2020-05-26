e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Houses damaged, animals killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Houses damaged, animals killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Police said some houses were damaged in Balakot and Sandote area of Mendhar and many animals were killed and injured in the shelling by Pakistan.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 10:11 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation, Lt Col Anand added.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation, Lt Col Anand added.(PTI File Photo )
         

Several houses were damaged and many cattle were killed after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday, officials said.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC (Line of Control) in Balakote sector,” defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation, he added.

Police said some houses were damaged in Balakot and Sandote area of Mendhar and many animals were killed and injured in the shelling by Pakistan.

“Two cattle belonging to Mohammad Zaman Khan of Sawalah Balakote died and four others injured. Similarly, two cattle of Mohammad Azeem Khan of Sandote were injured and his house was partially damaged,” Ramesh Kumar Angral, Poonch’s senior superintendent of police, said.

Angral added that cattle belonging to Mohammad Mafooz and Mohammad Kabir of Balakote were also injured.

Pakistan has been regularly opening heavy fire on Indian posts and villages along the 744km-long LoC in J-K in the past few months.

tags
top news
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In