Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

How Alia Bhatt’s ex-assistant conned the actor of 77 lakh using fake bills

ByMegha Sood
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 12:22 PM IST

Vedika Prakash Shetty has been accused of embezzling ₹76.9 lakh over a period of two years from Alia Bhatt’s production house and her personal accounts.

The Mumbai police have arrested the former personal assistant of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on charges of embezzling funds. Vedika Prakash Shetty, 32, has been accused of embezzling 76.9 lakh over a period of two years from Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited, and her personal accounts.

Vedika Shetty had been Alia's personal assistant for over two years,(File)
Vedika Shetty had been Alia's personal assistant for over two years,(File)

According to the police, Vedika Prakash Shetty, who had been employed with the company since 2021, was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday after being on the run for several months. 

She was produced before the Bandra Magistrate Court and remanded to police custody till July 10.

How Alia Bhatt's assistant embezzled funds


According to the Juhu Police, an FIR was registered against Shetty in January following a complaint by Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan. 

Investigating officers said Shetty had submitted multiple forged invoices to Bhatt, which were allegedly signed by the actor.  The funds were then diverted to a friend’s bank account, who subsequently transferred the money into Shetty’s personal account.

Police said Shetty had been absconding and frequently changing locations to evade arrest. 

While her friend reportedly did not retain any part of the embezzled funds, both of them are currently being questioned in an effort to recover the stolen amount.

Who is Vedika Shetty?
 

Vedika Prakash Shetty had been Alia's personal assistant for over two years, a stint that ended last year. She was responsible for handling the actor's personal and business dealings, including overseeing the operations of her production house.

Eternal Sunshine was founded by Alia in 2021. The company's first film was Darlings, the Netflix release that starred Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / How Alia Bhatt’s ex-assistant conned the actor of 77 lakh using fake bills
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On