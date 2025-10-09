Delhi man was asleep next to 4-year-old daughter when wife poured boiling oil: ‘Before I could get up…’

Boiling hot oil, then chilli powder on burns, a man was brutally tortured by his wife in Delhi last week, and is currently hospitalised with 20% burns. The wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him while he was sleeping and sprinkled chilli powder over his wounds. The husband is now admitted to the ICU and is in a critical condition. (File Photo/Representational)

The husband, who is now admitted to the ICU and is in a critical condition, was lying asleep beside their four-year-old daughter when the incident took place in Delhi’s Madangir.

The victim, identified as Dinesh Kumar, who works with a pharmaceutical company, was initially taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital but was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment.

In the FIR filed at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station the same day, Kumar said that his wife, Sadhna, poured hot oil on his torso while he was sleeping beside their daughter at around 3 am.

‘Sharp, burning pain across body’

The husband told the police that he came back home from work on October 2, had dinner and then went to bed. “My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns,” the complainant said.

He claimed that his wife warned him, “Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you)."

However, his screams brought the matter to the attention of the neighbours and his landlord’s family. Anjali, the daughter of the landlord, said that when her father tried to intervene and stop the fight, Sadhna claimed that she was taking her husband to the hospital.

“But when she came out with him, she headed in the opposite direction. We got suspicious. My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh with Ram Sagar to the hospital,” she said.

The police said that the couple, who have been married for eight years, had a troubled relationship. Two years ago, Sadhna had lodged a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell before the issue was settled through a compromise, PTI reported.