How India reacted to Israel-Hamas Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal

India on Thursday welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza. The ministry of external affairs said India hoped that this would lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Palestinians celebrate the imminent announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. (AP photo)(HT_PRINT)

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," the MEA statement read.

According to the prime minister of Qatar, the ceasefire in Gaza will take effect from Sunday, with the phased release of 33 Israeli captives. US President Joe Biden mentioned that the truce would unfold in a phased manner.

Hamas launched an unforeseen attack on Israel

The conflict began on October 7, 2024, when Hamas launched an unforeseen attack on Israel, resulting in an accelerated and catastrophic response. This escalation turned into an all-out war that destroyed Gaza and claimed numerous lives. The ceasefire accord provides a glimmer of real hope for peace after months of misery in the region, but long-term success is questionable.

While parts of Gaza celebrated a ceasefire agreement, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared late Wednesday that the details of the agreement with Hamas are still being worked out.

Israeli airstrikes continued

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar, declared at a press conference in Doha that the truce will start on Sunday. Despite this change, locals stated that Israeli airstrikes continued till Wednesday evening. According to local health authorities, the ongoing fighting in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people. Medical workers verified that at least 32 persons were killed in airstrikes in Gaza City and northern Gaza.