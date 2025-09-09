How much does vice president of India earn? Salary, perks and pension details

One of CP Radhakrishnan or Sudershan Reddy will be elected as the new Vice President of India on Tuesday. The newly elected vice president will succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the post on July 21, and will take charge as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. NDA candidate for vice presidential election CP Radhakrishnan (left) and INDIA bloc candidate Sudershan Reddy (right).

The second-highest constitutional post in the country is one of the rare posts that does not come with a dedicated salary. Instead, the vice president draws his remuneration as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Salary structure of Vice President

Officials explained that there is no provision for a fixed salary for the vice president. “There is no provision for a specific salary for the vice president; instead, they receive remuneration and benefits commensurate with their role as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” reported news agency PTI, quoting an official.

The Rajya Sabha chairman is entitled to a salary of ₹4 lakh per month. If the vice president steps in as acting President, he or she draws the President’s salary instead, ceasing to function as Rajya Sabha chairman.

Allowances and perks

The vice president enjoys a range of perks and allowances including free government accommodation, medical care, train and air travel, landline and mobile services, personal security, and official staff.

On retirement, a former vice president is entitled to a monthly pension of nearly ₹2 lakh, a Type-8 bungalow, and staff support including a personal secretary, an additional secretary, a personal assistant, a physician, a nursing officer, and four attendants.

In case of the former vice president’s death, the spouse is allotted a smaller Type-7 house for life.

Dhankhar’s pension claims

Following his sudden resignation, Jagdeep Dhankhar recently applied for a pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan. Dhankhar represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998.

He was eligible for a pension as a former legislator until July 2019, but it was discontinued when he became Governor of West Bengal. Now 74, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of ₹42,000 per month as a former legislator, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)