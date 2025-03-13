‘How stupid can you become MK Stalin’: BJP's K Annamalai slams Tamil Nadu's 'Rs' move

K Annamalai, BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, lashed out at the DMK-led state government for replacing the rupee symbol 'Rs' for the Indian currency with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in the state budget logo, describing the move as “stupid”. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses a gathering during a public meeting, in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.(File photo)

"The DMK government's state budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" he wrote on X.

The fresh war of words came amid a raging row over the National Education Policy and DMK's threat to launch a language war over the Centre's proposed three-language policy.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who has opposed the NEP and the three-language policy, released a video which showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26 with the Tamil symbol.

The previous budget logo for the Budget of 2024 -25 carried the Indian currency symbol Rs. The budget 2025-26 is set to be presented in the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 14.

MK Stalin slams NEP

MK Stalin has said that he would not allow the Centre to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the central government, labelling the National Education Policy (NEP) as a "saffronise policy" aimed at promoting Hindi rather than developing India, alleging that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.

"National Education Policy is not education policy, it is saffronise policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We are opposing the Policy as that would destroy the Tamil Nadu education system completely," CM Stalin said in Tiruvallur.

MK Stalin accused the central government of withholding funds to coerce the state into accepting the NEP.

"We are asking for your tax share, which we paid with our efforts. What is the problem with this? Is it fair to threaten without releasing funds for the welfare of 43 lakh schools? As we didn't accept NEP, they are refusing to release funds that belong to Tamil Nadu. We would have welcomed the scheme if it brought everyone into education. But is NEP like that? NEP has all the factors that remove people from education. This is how this policy is, and that's why we are opposing it," he added.

With inputs from ANI