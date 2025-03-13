Menu Explore
MK Stalin's Tamil Nadu govt drops rupee symbol from budget, replaces it with symbol in Tamil amid three-language row

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 02:33 PM IST

In a move amid the three-language debate, the MK Stalin government has changed the budget logo to feature the Tamil letter for 'Ru' instead of the rupee symbol.

The MK Stalin government has replaced the rupee symbol with the Tamil letter for 'Ru' in the state budget logo, amid the ongoing three-language controversy. This is perhaps the first time any state has dropped the national currency symbol. The development comes in the context of the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the three-language policy.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin arrives to participate in an all-party meeting.(PTI file)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin arrives to participate in an all-party meeting.(PTI file)

The Tamil Nadu government has not yet issued any official statement regarding this change. However, a BJP spokesperson told NDTV that the move reflects the Tamil party's stance of being "different from India." Narayanan Thirupathy of the BJP added that the rupee symbol is widely recognized as a symbol of India.

Tamil Nadu's refusal to implement key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020, particularly the three-language formula, has resulted in the Centre withholding 573 crore in central education assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

According to policy rules, states must comply with NEP guidelines to receive SSA funding, of which 60 per cent is provided by the Centre to states like Tamil Nadu.

Under the PM SHRI scheme, the state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the NEP 2020 and in return the Centre provides funds.


