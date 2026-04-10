How to calculate your new in-hand salary as per 50% wage rule | Step-by-step process explained

Many salaried employees may notice something unusual in their April 2026 salary credit — a lower take-home amount. This could come as a surprise, especially if there has been no cut in overall pay. The change is not due to a reduction in earnings, but because of a shift in how salaries are being structured. While your "in-hand" or take-home pay may appear smaller when you get the salary for April. (Pixabay/Representative image)

At the centre of this shift are new wage rules that quietly alter the balance between immediate income and long-term savings.

A structural change in salary, not a pay cut From April 1, 2026, a new rule has come into effect that changes how salaries are divided. Under this, the basic pay along with dearness allowance must make up at least 50% of an employee’s total Cost-to-Company (CTC).

Also read | Why salaries have been rejigged from April 1, in-hand pay may drop: Explained

For many employees, especially those whose basic pay was previously kept low, this means a restructuring. The basic component will now need to be increased to meet the 50% threshold.

Why your in-hand salary may drop An increase in basic pay has a direct impact on deductions. Since contributions to provident fund (PF) are calculated as a percentage of basic salary, a higher basic leads to higher PF contributions.

Also read | Making the code on minimum wage work on the ground

As a result, while the overall salary package remains unchanged, the amount that reaches your bank account each month may go down.

What you gain in the long run Although the immediate effect is a lower monthly payout, the changes are designed to strengthen long-term financial security.

Higher PF contributions mean larger retirement savings over time. In addition, gratuity payouts — which are also linked to basic salary — are likely to increase. The idea is to shift a portion of income towards savings that grow steadily over the years.

How to check the impact on your salary To understand how these changes affect your individual salary, you can use an online calculator.

Here’s how to go about it: Visit the salary impact tracker tool- https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker

Upload your salary documents such as slips or offer letters for automatic analysis

Click on ‘Calculate my Impact’ to view the results

Alternatively, enter your salary details manually

You can also get a quick estimate by simply entering your annual CTC A shift in approach to earnings The change reflects a broader approach — prioritising long-term financial stability over higher immediate cash in hand. While the dip in monthly salary may be noticeable now, the benefits are intended to build up over time through increased savings and retirement-linked funds.

For employees, the key takeaway is simple: the money hasn’t reduced, but where it goes has changed.

What govt says “A standardised definition of “wages” across all labour laws for social security purposes to be followed. As per the Code, the definition of ‘Wage’ includes basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance, if any,” says the central government in its public communique.

“If other pay-outs such as bonus, house rent allowance, conveyance allowance, overtime allowance, or commission exceed 50% of the total remuneration… the excess amount will be added back to wages,” it adds.

“This will increase the wage amount and, in turn, enhance the value of social security benefits such as gratuity, pension, and leave salary, which are linked to wages,” it explains