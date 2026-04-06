Why salaries have been rejigged from April 1, in-hand pay may drop: Explained
The salary restructuring with start of new financial yer represents a short-term pinch for a long-term gain, as per New Wage Code
If you have noticed a significant change in the structure of your salary this month, you are certainly not alone. As of April 1, 2026, the Indian government has officially implemented a set of labour reforms that fundamentally alter how every salaried employee in the country is paid.
While your "in-hand" or take-home pay may appear smaller when you get the salary for April, these changes are the result of a deliberate move towards long-term savings mediated by the government.
At the heart of this shift are four major legislative changes that together form the New Wage Code, a massive undertaking by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to streamline hundreds of complicated colonial-era laws into a single, modern framework.
The 50% rule
A significant change for the average worker's pay involves the legal definition of “wages”. Under Section 2(y) of the Code on Wages, 2019, an employee’s Basic Pay, along with any Dearness Allowance and Retaining Allowance, must now comprise at least 50% of their total remuneration or Cost to Company (CTC).
In the past, many organisations utilised a loophole to keep their contribution costs low. They would set the basic salary at a very low level —sometimes as little as 20% of the total package — and fill the remainder with various tax-efficient allowances, such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC), and Special Allowances.
Since retirement benefits like the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Gratuity are calculated as a percentage of the Basic Salary, this structure allowed companies to pay less into those funds.
Why your take-home pay may dip
The immediate consequence of having a higher Basic Salary is a higher deduction for your EPF.
As mandated by the Code on Social Security, 2020, both the employee and the employer contribute 12 per cent each of the employee's wages to the fund. In most private firms, the employee's total CTC is shown as including the company contribution of these funds too.
Because your Basic Salary has likely jumped to 50% of your CTC now, your 12% contribution has increased in absolute money terms.
For example, if your Basic Pay was previously ₹30,000, your EPF deduction at 12% was ₹3,600. If that Basic Pay is now forced to ₹50,000, your deduction rises to ₹6,000.
This ₹2,400 difference is money that is no longer coming into your bank account every month, but is instead being deposited into your retirement account.
It is yours still, not as a monthly pay but as a long-term fund.
Gratuity, the lump sum paid by an employer when you leave a job after at least five years, will also be significantly higher. Gratuity is also calculated based on your last drawn “wages”.
Here's a sample calculation
To illustrate the effect, let us look at a typical monthly salary package of ₹1 lakh.
Under the old structure, pre-April 2026
- Your total Basic Salary might have been set at ₹30,000. That means 30% of your ₹1 lakh CTC. Your various allowances (HRA, Special Allowance, etc) would have totalled the remaining 70,000.
- Your EPF contribution (12% of Basic Pay ₹30,000) would have been ₹3,600. Many companies show their 12% contribution also from your CTC, thus total EPF contribution or deduction from CTC would be ₹7,200.
Under New Wage Code, from April 2026
- Now, if you are paid ₹1 lakh a month as per your CTC, your Basic Salary has to be at least ₹50,000. Your EPF contribution (12% of ₹50,000) increases to ₹6,000. Or, say, ₹12,000 if you count company contribution too.
- In this scenario, while you are receiving less in your bank account monthly, your retirement fund is growing by an extra amount every month. In this case, your extra ₹2,400 plus the employer’s matching extra ₹2,400.
Ultimately, the 2026 salary restructuring represents a short-term pinch for a long-term gain.
What govt says
“A standardised definition of “wages” across all labour laws for social security purposes to be followed. As per the Code, the definition of ‘Wage’ includes basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance, if any,” says the central government in its public communique.
“If other pay-outs such as bonus, house rent allowance, conveyance allowance, overtime allowance, or commission exceed 50% of the total remuneration… the excess amount will be added back to wages,” it adds.
“This will increase the wage amount and, in turn, enhance the value of social security benefits such as gratuity, pension, and leave salary, which are linked to wages,” it explains