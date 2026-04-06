Why salaries have been rejigged from April 1, in-hand pay may drop: Explained

If you have noticed a significant change in the structure of your salary this month, you are certainly not alone. As of April 1, 2026, the Indian government has officially implemented a set of labour reforms that fundamentally alter how every salaried employee in the country is paid. A man counts money after withdrawing it from an automated teller machine (ATM) in New Delhi. While your "in-hand" or take-home pay may appear smaller when you get the salary for April, these changes are the result of a move towards long-term savings mediated by the government. (HT File Photo)

While your "in-hand" or take-home pay may appear smaller when you get the salary for April, these changes are the result of a deliberate move towards long-term savings mediated by the government.

At the heart of this shift are four major legislative changes that together form the New Wage Code, a massive undertaking by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to streamline hundreds of complicated colonial-era laws into a single, modern framework.

The 50% rule A significant change for the average worker's pay involves the legal definition of “wages”. Under Section 2(y) of the Code on Wages, 2019, an employee’s Basic Pay, along with any Dearness Allowance and Retaining Allowance, must now comprise at least 50% of their total remuneration or Cost to Company (CTC).

In the past, many organisations utilised a loophole to keep their contribution costs low. They would set the basic salary at a very low level —sometimes as little as 20% of the total package — and fill the remainder with various tax-efficient allowances, such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC), and Special Allowances.

Since retirement benefits like the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Gratuity are calculated as a percentage of the Basic Salary, this structure allowed companies to pay less into those funds.

Why your take-home pay may dip The immediate consequence of having a higher Basic Salary is a higher deduction for your EPF.

As mandated by the Code on Social Security, 2020, both the employee and the employer contribute 12 per cent each of the employee's wages to the fund. In most private firms, the employee's total CTC is shown as including the company contribution of these funds too.

Because your Basic Salary has likely jumped to 50% of your CTC now, your 12% contribution has increased in absolute money terms.

For example, if your Basic Pay was previously ₹30,000, your EPF deduction at 12% was ₹3,600. If that Basic Pay is now forced to ₹50,000, your deduction rises to ₹6,000.

This ₹2,400 difference is money that is no longer coming into your bank account every month, but is instead being deposited into your retirement account.

It is yours still, not as a monthly pay but as a long-term fund.