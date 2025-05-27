How to get Ayushman Vay Vandana Card via Ayushman app

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) makes all citizens above 70 years of age elible for health insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh. Senior citizens can now get their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card issued via the Ayushman App or website and avail up to ₹ 5 lakh in free medical treatment annually(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card was introduced in last October, using which the senior citizens who are enrolled in the scheme can avail free medical treatment in both government and private hospitals across the country, regardless of economic status.

Under AB PM-JAY, which was launched in 2018, the government is now offering a special provision where senior citizens can get their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card issued via the Ayushman App or website and avail up to ₹5 lakh in free medical treatment annually.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card via the Ayushman App: Step by step guide

Step 1: Download the Ayushman App from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log in as a beneficiary or an operator.

Step 3: Enter required details such as captcha, mobile number, and mode of authentication and select Login.

Step 4: Fill in the details of the beneficiary, such as state and Aadhaar card details

Step 5: In case a beneficiary cannot be found, proceed with the eKYC process and provide consent for OTP.

Step 6: Submit a declaration by filling required details in the necessary fields.

Step 7: Add the mobile number and OTP of the beneficiary.

Step 8: Enter details including category and PIN code.

Step 9: Enter details of the family members and submit.

Step 10: After the e-KYC is completed and approved, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card can be downloaded.

Ministry of Health in an X post had also on May 9 shared a video, saying, "Senior citizens aged 70 and above can now get their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App and access ₹5 lakh of free treatment. Watch this video to learn how to create an Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and unlock essential healthcare benefits."