How to nail the 1980s AI photo trend: Here are some secret tricks you can try
The secret to realistic 1980s AI photos lies in the details. Use the right camera, setting, lighting and film cues to make the throwback look authentic.
The 1980s are here. AI image generators are turning ordinary photographs into grainy snapshots that look as though they have been pulled straight from an old photo box.
But there’s a catch. Simply typing “make this photo look like the 1980s” rarely delivers the authentic throwback you’re after. More often than not, the result can end up looking like a modern photo wearing a retro costume.
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Deep Dive
The secret, or the devil, lies in the details. From choosing the right camera to specifying clothing, setting and age, a few clever prompt tweaks can make a huge difference.
Be specific. Detail is key
Replace the basic “Make an 80s aesthetic picture” prompt with specific details. Mention the location, exact year and details about the people in the photograph.
For example, try: “An ordinary family photograph taken in India in 1985 on a consumer 35mm film camera” or “A candid college photograph from 1987, printed from analogue film.”
Use the right keywords
Broad terms such as “vintage” and “aesthetic” can make images look like 2026 photos pretending to be from 1985. Instead, opt for specific keywords such as subtle film grain, slight optical softness, uneven exposure, mild colour fading, warm skin tones, slight colour shifts, imperfect focus, direct on-camera flash, gentle highlight bloom and subtle print texture.
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However, avoid asking for too many imperfections, such as heavy scratches or extreme sepia tones. These can make the image look as though it has simply been run through an Instagram filter.
Picture perfect! Or is it?
Instead of using general prompts such as “Make it look like an old photo”, direct the AI towards specific cameras and photographic qualities. The trick is to make the AI recreate the photography of the 1980s, rather than simply putting 1980s clothes on a person.
For example, try the following prompt:
“Photographed on a basic consumer 35mm film camera, with modest lens sharpness, direct on-camera flash, slight exposure inconsistency and natural analogue film grain.”
The secret formula
Use this guide to recreate a picture that looks as though it actually came out of a 1980s photo album.
Who + year + place + occasion + clothing + setting + camera + lighting + a character for reference + what to avoid = a convincing 1980s photo
Try this prompt:
“Using the reference image, recreate this college photo as an authentic photograph taken in Lucknow in 1986, captured on a basic consumer 35mm film camera with modest lens sharpness and natural analogue characteristics. Include subtle film grain, slight optical softness and uneven exposure. Preserve the subject’s natural facial features, identity, age, skin tone and proportions without beautifying or modernising the face.”
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The final trick
Don’t try to perfect everything in a single generation. Make small, targeted edits after creating the base photograph. An iterative approach can help remove unwanted effects and produce a much more believable and personalised result.
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