‘Howdy Modi was unprecedented’, Amit Shah tweets after PM’s Houston event

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:01 IST

The mega ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston is a testimony of New India’s power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Amit Shah’s remarks on the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event came just after the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump ended their address to the Indian community in Houston, Texas.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah also thanked PM Modi for “presenting a stronger India” which, he said, was every Indian’s dream.

“A historic day in world politics! Leaders of the two most powerful democracies shared their ideas & dreams for a prosperous world together in a way that one has never seen before. #HowdyModi was unprecedented. It has left an indelible footprint of a stronger India on world map,” Amit Shah tweeted.

The community summit attended by thousands of Indian Americans was held at Houston’s sprawling NRG Stadium in honour of PM Modi.

“PM Modi’s popularity has soared across the globe. It is a recognition of people of India. The grand #HowdyModi event is a testimony of #NewIndia’s power under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. I thank PM Modi for presenting a stronger India, a India of every Indian’s dream,” Shah tweeted.

“The message to the world is loud and clear that this #NewIndia will leave no stone unturned to keep our country safe and united. Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji’s leadership, entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism,” he added.

Trump and Modi had entered the packed stadium with their hands clasped, sending a message of unity between the world’s two largest democracies despite trade tensions.

The US president instead of dwelling on differences highlighted the growth of American exports to India, the billions of dollars spent by India on US-made defence equipment and joint military exercises with New Delhi.

As the crowd chanted “Modi! Modi! Modi!”, the Prime Minister took the stage to introduce Trump as “my friend, a friend of India, a great American president.” Modi even used Trump’s political slogan to say the US president had a strong resolve to “make America great again.”

Modi is on a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as “a vibrant land of opportunities”. With a packed schedule of events from September 21 to 27, Modi will also address the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:01 IST