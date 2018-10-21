HRD ministry seeks EWS data for entry level classes at private schools

The human resource development (HRD) ministry has sought data on the number of vacant seats that exists for children hailing from economically weaker section/disadvantaged group (EWS/DG) in entry level classes such as Kindergarten, nursery and class 1 at private schools across the country.

“I have asked states to provide data on the number of vacant EWS seats. Once we obtain the data, we will analyse what can be done to ensure that these candidates make the best use of available provisions,” Prakash Javadekar, Union HRD ministry said on Sunday.

The admission for entry level classes for the academic session 2019-2020 will begin in the next two months.

According to a recent report by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR)s, as many as 74 private schools did not admit even a single student under the EWS category in the last two academic sessions. Hindustan Times (HT) had reported last week how almost 13,000 EWS/DG seats are lying vacant in private schools across Delhi. Of the available 48,122 seats, only 35,500 seats have been filled.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 25 % of the seats are to be reserved for the EWS and disadvantaged group (DG) categories in entry-level classes in all private schools.

