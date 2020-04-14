HT Dialogues: What Haryana has done in Covid-19 fight is best in the country, says top official

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:52 IST

The Haryana administration has said that what the state is doing to fight the coronavirus disease Covid-19 is the best in the country.

“These are very uncertain time, but we are on top in terms of three things: In terms of containment, keeping the supply chains running in this crucial time and making sure nobody sleeps hungry in the night,” Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister, said on HT Dialogues.

HT Dialogues has been organised with top officials of Haryana government and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to deliberate and discuss what the state government has done in tackling Covid-19, and what is the way forward.

The session comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown till May 3. He also said that the Centre will come out with detailed guidelines for the second part of the lockdown beginning tomorrow.

Speaking about it, Khullar said, “Tomorrow the government will come out with a plan on easing relaxation. Gurugram is likely to end up in the red zone, so relaxations are not expected. We have 16 active patients so far so we are likely to end in orange zone. Gurugram may not see relaxations for a week, even for a week after that,”

He also appreciated the spirit of the people of Gurugram in fighting Covid-19.

“Surely it is unprecedented all over the world, and it holds true for Gurugram and Haryana too. I have 30 years of service and have seen many tough situations. But the understanding of the citizens, of what we are up against and what it will take - such broad based consensus - feeling of community prevails to combat this challenge,” said Khullar.