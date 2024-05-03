HT interview: Maratha quota protest not an issue... Mahayuti to sweep, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, India’s textiles, consumer affairs, commerce and industry minister is fighting his first Lok Sabha election from North Mumbai. The 59-year old Goyal, the leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha , considered to be the man behind India’s strong showing in exports, who, over the past five years, has emerged as a key trouble shooter for the government and the party, spoke to HT on the campaign trail . Edited excerpts: Piyush Goyal said that entire Shiv Sena and the entire NCP is with the BJP. (PTI)

You look like you are really enjoying campaigning. What is your pitch to voters?

It is fantastic. The love and affection that people have for Mr Modi is unbelievable. I am only talking about the good work that Mr Modi has done. Obviously, I talk about how Mumbai and Maharashtra will develop and how North Mumbai will become the best place to live in.

We’ve seen you as a back room strategist for the party. Is it very different here?

I’m truly grateful that the PM has given me this opportunity. Going to the people and connecting with them is a very, very important element of public life. Every day you learn new things. It helps you evolve into a much more sensitive leader. So I am very excited about the prospect

I remember the late Arun Jaitley once saying that those in the Lok Sabha feel superior to those in the Rajya Sabha. Is that true?

Clearly, because they have come from the people and they have been elected by the people. Even though in Rajya Sabha we are equal members of Parliament, we are not directly elected. So it’s great to see the love and adulation of the people and it’s a great opportunity to pay them back. Look at the affection that Mr Modi has earned over 10 years for very sensitive and responsive and good governance.

Can you tell us why so many ministers were fielded this time?

The PM felt that having been in the Rajya Sabha for two or three terms, it was good for us to go to the people’s court. In a way, they will also be endorsing our work. And then, it will also give us a chance to build a connect with the people directly.

Would you agree that Maharashtra is perhaps the toughest election for the BJP this time?

Just see this ( gestures to the cheering crowd). If this is what Maharashtra offers, then you can imagine what it is like. We will sweep the state, the Mahayuti (the alliance of the BJP with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party) is going to be the winner in all the seats.

But what about the feeling that many have that the sympathy factor lies with Uddhav Thackeray (of the Shiv Sena- UBT) and Sharad Pawar (of the NCP-SP)?

It will be a sweep.

But many feel that because of the split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP...

There’s no split. The main Shiv Sena is with us. Only a splinter group is with Uddhav Thackeray. He is a failed leader who cannot think beyond his son and completely failed the people of Maharashtra. I do not think he will make any impact this election. The entire Shiv Sena and the entire NCP is with the BJP. Mr Sharad Pawar and Mr Uddhav Thackeray cannot look beyond their children. There is no political future for both these gentlemen.

So you are dismissing both as just dynasts?

Yes, it’s so evident as all the MLAs have come with Mr (Eknath) Shinde and Mr (Ajit) Pawar. They (Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP) are only a splinter group. The people of India do not like those leaders who just foist their children on them. They want truly good service- oriented leaders,who are all with us right now.

You are sure your alliance partners won’t weigh you down?

That’s a figment of imagination. Here’s the Sena candidate, here’s NCP, we are all together as an alliance. Every community is here, all are together in their support for Modi. It will be a clean sweep.

What impact will the Jarange Patil protest seeking rights for Marathas have?

It’s not even an issue. Is anyone here talking about it?

The opposition is raising the issue of the caste census and proportionate quotas. Won’t that hurt?

The opposition is supposed to raise issues. We respect and welcome that. I only wish they would get out of fake narratives and fake videos and start talking about substantive issues Mr Modi has given a vision to, which make the country move forward; the opposition should do the same.It’s a failed alliance they have cobbled together. They are fighting amongst themselves. Look at what happened in Kerala where CPM was cursing Rahul Gandhi and he (was cursing) Pinarayi Vijayan (despite both being part of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties).