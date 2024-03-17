5-phase election in state, Mumbai-Thane polls on May 20

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha elections for the state’s 48 constituencies will be held in five phases spread over more than a month. Approximately 90.03 million people will cast their vote in 98,100 polling booths, which include hundreds of separate booths planned for high-rise complexes in Mumbai, Thane and other cities. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also clarified that in case of more than 400 candidates in any constituency, they could go in for voting via ballot papers. HT Image

Voting will commence on April 19 with five constituencies in eastern Vidarbha, followed by the second phase in eight constituencies in Vidarbha and central Maharashtra on April 26. The third phase on May 7 will see polling for 11 seats in western Maharashtra and Konkan, followed by the fourth phase for 11 constituencies from north, western and central Maharashtra on May 13. The largest phase of 13 seats in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and north Maharashtra will be held on May 20. The counting of votes for all 48 constituencies will be held on June 6, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking about the large number of phases, chief electoral officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam said that the increased phases were to facilitate the deployment of central security forces. “The phases have been strategically planned, moving from eastern Maharashtra to western Maharashtra to make it easier for us to move security forces,” he said. “We will use helicopters for the movement of election machinery in Naxalite areas of Gadchiroli and other districts.”

The CEO also clarified that the ECI could possibly go in for voting on ballot papers under certain circumstances. “We have more than 2.47 lakh electronic voting machines for 98,100 polling booths,” he said. “We can take up to 400 candidates, but if the number exceeds that, we will have to go in for ballot papers.” The clarification by the CEO assumes significance against the backdrop of disgruntled Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s announcement that he would field up to 1,000 candidates in some Central Maharashtra constituencies.

Opposition parties have attacked the ECI for holding the polls in five phases. “There was no need for this,” said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil. “The ECI should come clean and say for whose benefit it is being done. The polls could be held in just two phases in Maharashtra.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut declared that citizens of India were sceptical about the ECI’s style of working. “Everyone believes that the ECI works under pressure from the BJP,” he said. “It is the responsibility of the electoral body to prove otherwise by holding the polls in a free and fair manner.”

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar also questioned the move. “Why should there be five phases in Maharashtra when the state does not have any law-and-order issues or difficult terrain which would need more logistical support?” he asked.

Of the 29.5 million people in the age group of 18 to 29 years in the state, only 17.88 million have registered as voters. Of the 92.03 million total voters, 47.85 million are male and 44.17 million are female voters, with the gender ratio standing at 923 female voters against 1,000 male voters.

The CEO also clarified that the election machinery would go to the doorstep of voters above 85 years and voters with a disability of over 40% if they requested this in advance. Maharashtra has 1.31 million voters over 85 years, including 52,908 over the age of 100.

The number of voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state was 88.56 million, and the elections were held in four phases.