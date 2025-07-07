HT Labs, The Doers Company sign MoU to strengthen India–Cyprus–UAE innovation corridor

HT Labs — the innovation and product arm of HT Media — has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Doers Company, the force behind Europe’s top innovation events like Reflect Festival and the upcoming Doers Summit, to accelerate global expansion and foster international innovation. The agreement was formalised at a high-profile event hosted at Dubai Silicon Oasis, under the aegis of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, with dignitaries, investors, and tech leaders from India, Cyprus, and the UAE in attendance.

The partnership aligns with a renewed wave of global cooperation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Cyprus and a subsequent Cypriot delegation led by the deputy minister of research, innovation & digital policy to Dubai. The delegation included Cyprus’s chief scientist along with key investors and business leaders, emphasising a tri-nation collaboration to boost startups, capital flow, and cross-border innovation.

The MoU enables HT Labs to tap into The Doers Company’s expansive European ecosystem to fuel the global journey of OTTplay — India’s first AI-powered OTT aggregator and recommendation engine. While Cyprus will serve as the entry point into Europe, Dubai Silicon Oasis will provide a testbed for innovation in digital infrastructure and media tech.

Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder & CEO, HT Labs, described the initiative as a “strategic leap into the future,” highlighting HT Labs’ focus on Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and its mission to deliver scalable AI-powered products across platforms.

“What truly elevates this journey is the camaraderie we’ve built — especially with visionaries like Demetris Skourides,” he added. “With OTTplay leading our media-tech push, we’re excited to align with DSO’s smart city vision and deliver transformative experiences in entertainment and data intelligence.”

Demetris Skourides, chief scientist, Republic of Cyprus, said, “I would like to thank Mr. Avinash for his trust in our ecosystem and look forward to further profiling how Cyprus and other investors can benefit from bidirectional value creation. Such collaborations are the foundational pillars that build the future.”

Badr Buhannad, deputy director general, DSO, said the partnership aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, enhancing the city’s status as a hub for digital innovation and cross-border entrepreneurship.

Dusan Duffek, co-founder of The Doers Company and managing partner, Zero One Hundred, said Indian startups like OTTplay represent exciting global investment opportunities, adding, “Now is the time to build bridges, not borders.”

Stylianos Lambrou, co-founder and CEO, The Doers Company, said their growing presence in Greece, Cyprus, and Dubai positions them to bridge the gap between Indian and European startup ecosystems.

In the long term, the MoU paves the way for a multi-regional platform to support deal flow, talent mobility, and co-creation of digital solutions. It also strengthens HT Labs’ global footprint while unlocking international investment opportunities for Indian innovation.

About The Doers Company

The Doers Company is a globally respected platform for connecting tech, business, and innovation leaders across Europe, MENA, and beyond. Through high-impact events such as Reflect Festival (Cyprus) and the upcoming Doers Summit (Dubai), Doers fosters a powerful cross-pollination of ideas, capital, and collaboration opportunities. The partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis further strengthens their vision of creating an interlinked innovation corridor from the UAE to Europe.

About OTTplay

OTTplay is India’s first AI-powered OTT aggregator, offering personalised content discovery and bundled subscriptions to over 30 leading OTT platforms. With OTTplay Premium, users can enjoy an intelligently curated content experience tailored to their unique viewing preferences.