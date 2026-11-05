Palakkad , Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said more than 30 lakh people have joined the state's anti-drug campaign as 'Toofan Warriors', as the government sought to expand its crackdown on narcotics through public participation, prevention and rehabilitation. 30 lakh join Keralam's anti-drug campaign under Operation Toofan: Minister Chennithala

Addressing a large anti-drug awareness gathering in Palakkad, he described 'Operation Toofan' as the signature programme of the UDF government and said the campaign had received an encouraging response from the public.

Chennithala made the remarks after leading a Toofan Jagaran rally, organised by a people's collective, which was attended by hundreds of people. He administered an anti-narcotics pledge to the gathering and declared the participants Toofan Warriors.

He recalled that superstar Mohanlal was the first person to be designated a Toofan Warrior.

"Operation Toofan is the signature programme of the Keralam government. According to our estimates, more than 30 lakh people across the state have taken the pledge and become Toofan Warriors so far," he said.

In a post on X, the minister said the campaign was not confined to arrests and enforcement measures but also focused on preventing drug abuse and helping those affected to rebuild their lives.

Through Operation Toofan, the government was strengthening prevention, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, as lasting success depended not only on curbing the supply of drugs but also on reducing demand, he said.

"Stronger communities need earlier intervention and better recovery," Chennithala added.

The state Home Minister's remarks come amid an intensified police drive against drug networks.

According to police figures released on Wednesday, 15,515 people had been arrested in 14,369 cases during the first five months of Operation Toofan.

Of those arrested, 1,173 were remanded to judicial custody.

The seizures during the period included 28.659 kg of MDMA, 1,960.139 kg of ganja, 7,261.352 grams of hashish oil, 5.85 grams of hashish, 778.309 grams of brown sugar, 1,226.678 grams of methamphetamine and 673.076 grams of heroin.

The police also seized 2.871 grams of LSD stamps, 73 grams of nitrazepam, 25.23 grams of opium, 606.81 grams of charas, 3.650 grams of ganja oil and 27.634 grams of cocaine. In addition, 10,341 ganja plants and 8,682 grams of ganja beedis were seized.

Of the cases registered, 193 involved trafficking of commercial quantities of narcotic substances and 638 involved intermediate quantities. Another 4,651 cases related to small quantities of drugs. Action was also taken in 8,887 cases under the NDPS Act and 8,048 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act , police said.

On Wednesday, Chennithala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed key priorities of the state's Home Department.

In a post on X, he said Shah had appreciated the progress of Operation Toofan and indicated further support under the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat framework.

He also stressed the need for sustained cooperation between the Centre and states to combat narcotics.

Meanwhile, authorities said the government was expanding the preventive and rehabilitation components of the campaign through Toofan Thaddesham 2.0.

The initiative aims to strengthen anti-drug vigilance, reduce demand, identify people vulnerable to drug use as well as existing users, and facilitate counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.

A project named Toofan Ice, under which surveillance cameras will be installed in government schools and connected to police stations, will also be implemented soon.

Other components include Toofan Care, aimed at identifying drug users and extending assistance; Toofan Thaddesham 2.0, which seeks to enhance the involvement of local self-government institutions; and Toofan Mentors, intended to coordinate anti-drug activities and provide guidance.

Authorities said equal importance was being given to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration, alongside legal action.

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