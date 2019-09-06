HT-Mint AsiaLeadership Summit 2019: ‘Success is how hard I work on each scene of a movie’: Katrina Kaif

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:32 IST

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is set to enter the beauty products industry. The official launch of her brand’s makeup products, which she has personally worked on, is expected in October or the first week of November, Kaif said at HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit in Singapore on Friday.

Kaif was to share the stage with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at a session organised as a part of the event. Roshan could not attend the event in person because of an illness, but chatted with the audience online.

Known as the stylish diva, Kaif said everyone in the movie industry has a unique style and sense of fashion that couldn’t be summed up in a comment. She said she had developed a fondness for every Bollywood artiste after all the years she has spent in the industry, singling out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as someone she would like to approach for advice.

In her conversation with Sonal Kalra, managing editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Hindustan Times, Kaif was asked how she compared herself with people in the movie industry who came from a film family background. She answered that she didn’t categorise people on the basis of their background. “How they follow their passion and chase their dreams really matters,” she said.

Success is not what that comes after a movie’s release, but how hard she works on each scene and how much she enjoys doing a role, Kaif said.

On his own take on success, Roshan said, “One doesn’t have to be successful to show his/her passion towards the job. Enjoying each and every moment while carrying out the job is more important.”

About the success of his recently released movie, Super 30, Roshan said, “My instinct said the role is very challenging. Since I took the character so strongly and worked hard, I have a sense of satisfaction now.”

The movie is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs a programme that selects 30 poor students each year and coaches them to sit for the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to the elite Indian Institutes of Technology.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 21:31 IST