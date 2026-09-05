HT Morning Brief Sept 5: More S-400s on India's radar; Delhi rain chaos; FBI's most-wanted man held in Punjab
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on national and global events, entertainment and sports.
Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.
India moves to buy 5 more S-400s
India’s decision to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia has gained further momentum with Moscow sending in Bill of Quantities (BOQ) proposal, which details the cost of construction and materials, to Delhi for the cost negotiations to begin. The last of the five S-400 system contracted by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 at a cost of USD 5.43 billion will be reaching India in November this year. Read more here.
Delhi rains woes continue
Delhi and adjoining areas are yet to recover from Friday evening’s non-stop downpour, but the National Capital Region is bracing for another “good wet day” on Saturday, with more rain expected across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at different times of the day on September 5 and has also issued a yellow alert. Read more on Delhi weather here.
Eight students killed in Kerala crash
Deep Dive
At least eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident as a car rammed into a parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur, police said on Saturday. According to police, the deceased were students of an engineering college in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and were travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur along NH-66. Read more here
FBI's most-wanted man held in Punjab
Punjab Police have arrested a 65-year-old Jalandhar resident who was recently placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of most-wanted fraudsters for his alleged involvement in a US government benefits fraud worth around $6,00,000 (approximately ₹5.6 crore). The accused, Manjit Singh Bedi, fled the United States in April this year and reached India via Canada to evade legal proceedings. Know more here.
Belgian PM takes veiled dig at Trump over tariffs
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday warned both arbitrary trade barriers and systematic market distortion were threats to geopolitical stability, alluding to both US President Donald Trump and China, without naming either. Drawing laughter and applause from the audience, De Wever added, “Your applause tells me that you all know who I am talking about.” Read more here.
Aryna Sabalenka gets strong smell of cannabis
Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round victory at the US Open was briefly interrupted on Friday when the world No. 1 asked the umpire to address a strong smell of cannabis inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The unusual moment came during Sabalenka’s second service game against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Having raced to a 3-0 lead, the top seed stopped play before it could continue and brought the issue to chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore. Read more here.
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