HT remains undisputed leader in Delhi and NCR: Readership Survey

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:27 IST

Hindustan Times continues to be the undisputed No. 1 English-language newspaper for the 18th time in a row in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1.7 million readers, the latest Indian Readership Survey shows, reaffirming the formidable trust of readers in the brand.

Published by HT Media Ltd, HT has also retained its spot as the second most read English newspaper in the country, with 3.2 million readers. The closest competitor in Delhi-NCR is The Times of India, trailing at 1.4 million readers.

HT continues to strengthen its presence in Punjab and has emerged the No. 1 newspaper of the region again, with a readership of 352,000. In Mumbai, HT is a strong No. 2 with a readership of 859,000.

The numbers are from the Q3 edition of IRS 2019, and are based on the Average Issue Readership (AIR), a metric that represents the number of people who say they have read a publication within a time period equal to its periodicity (for newspapers, this is daily).

The survey findings bear testimony to the continued faith and trust in print journalism and all HT Media publications — HT, Mint and Hindustan, which have done exceedingly well in all their key markets.

HT Media’s other English language publication, the business newspaper Mint, consolidated its No. 2 position among the leading business dailies in the country with an AIR of 314,000.

Hindi daily Hindustan, published by HT Media’s subsidiary Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, continues to be strong with a total readership (TR) of 51.3 million readers. Hindustan continues its dominance among all Hindi dailies again in Bihar with a TR of 15.1 million readers, including its No.1 position in Patna city with a TR of 630,000. In Uttarakhand, Hindustan continues to hold its No.1 position with an AIR of 800,000. It has yet again emerged as the second most read newspaper in Jharkhand, with a TR of 3.9 million. While it has a TR of 2.1 million in Delhi, it continues to be strong in Uttar Pradesh with a TR of 27.3 million.

Rajan Bhalla, group chief marketing officer of HT Media, said: “The results once again validate the formidable trust of our readers. We sincerely thank our readers and will continue to work earnestly towards our responsibility of delivering unparalleled value to both, our readers and advertisers.”