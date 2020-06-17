HT Salutes: ‘Tandoorwala’ in Chandigarh lost his job, but cooked for migrants

Narinder Singh has a popular eatery in Chandigarh’s sector 19, and sold up to a hundred piping hot vegetarian meals to college students daily, in non-pandemic times. However, the ‘tandoorwala’ as he is known among his clients was forced into unemployment when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. He did not make any money for well over two months, but he never stopped cooking.

Between March 31 and May 21, the 54-year-old cooked two meals at a langar seva (food service) run by a local organisation. When the chairman of the organisation approached him to cook meals for the needy, Singh agreed instantly.

“My immediate answer was yes but my family was concerned. After all, it is such a deadly disease which spreads by through contact with others,” he said.