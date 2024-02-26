 HT This Day: February 27, 2001 -- Cricket icon’s innings ends | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / HT This Day: February 27, 2001 -- Cricket icon’s innings ends

HT This Day: February 27, 2001 -- Cricket icon’s innings ends

ByAgencies
Feb 26, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The Test legend and Australian sporting icon died peacefully in his sleep at his Adelaide home, said Richard Mulvaney of the Bradman Museum.

Sydney: Sir Donald Bradman, universally acknowledged as the greatest cricketer who ever lived, died on Sunday, leaving Australia and world cricket in mourning. He was 92.

HT This Day: February 27, 2001 -- Cricket icon’s innings ends (HT)
HT This Day: February 27, 2001 -- Cricket icon’s innings ends (HT)

The Test legend and Australian sporting icon died peacefully in his sleep at his Adelaide home, said Richard Mulvaney of the Bradman Museum.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bradman’s health had been o the decline and he was trying to recover from a bout of pneumonia. “I believe he died peacefully in his sleep and his family were there not long after.” Mulvaney said. “He was suffering from pneumonia before Christmas.”

Bradman will have a private funeral, followed later by a state memorial service at a cathedral overlooking Adelaide Oval, the scene of some of his greatest innings.

An intensely private man, Bradman had wanted a private funeral, likely to be held later this week, his family said. The South Australian government had offered a state funeral but his family declined, opting for a public memorial service.

Flags were half-mast across the country and tributes flooded in throughout Monday for Australia’s revered hero of the depression years.

Cricket-loving Prime Minister John Howard expressed his sorrow on behalf of all Australians. Howard said from New Zealand that Bradman had lifted the spirits of the Australian people during the depression of the 1930s.

“He was more than just a great cricketer and a great sportsman, he was a dominant Australian personality in a way that I don’t think any other person has been in the last 100 years.” he told ABC radio.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On