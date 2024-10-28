New York: Italian troops crossed the Greek frontier at 4 o’clock this morning (G.M.T.), according to the Trans-Radio, which quotes the Official German News Agency as the source of this report. HT This Day: October 29, 1940 -- Mussolini marches into Greece (HT)

The same Agency reports that Greece has rejected Italy’s ultimatum, which threatened that failing acceptance troops would cross the frontier at 4 (B.S.T.). An air-raid alarm was sounded at Athens at 5 (G.M.T.).

The Greek Prime Minister, Gen. Metaxas, held a conference with the chief of staff of the army. “Greece will fight to the death,” declared the Prime Minister, General Metaxas, on Monday morning.

It is believed that Italians have got 11 divisions, including an armoured division, whereas Greece has got 14 divisions of infantry and one division of cavalry with reserves. Italian and Greek forces were engaged on land, sea and air and the latter offered stiff resistance. waves of Italian planes, each five strong, attacked various points on the Albanian frontier and Greek anti-aircraft guns and fighter planes offered stiff resistance. Athens experienced several air-raid alarms,

Greek troops at one point broke through Italian defences and penetrated eight miles into Albania.

The Greek Minister in London has received the following telegram from; Athens: “At three o’clock this morning the Italian Minister remitted personally a note by which the Italian Government accuses the Greek Government of having allowed its territorial waters and its coasts and ports to be utilized by the British fleet during war operations. Further that they have favoured supplies to be sent to alien British forces; that they have allowed organization of a service of military information in the Greek Archipelago against Italy. The Italian Government must remind the Greek Government of the provocative action against the Albanian nation by the terrorist policy that they have adopted towards the population of Tsamouria and through the tendencies to create disorder on the Albanian side of the frontier.

“All this cannot be possibly tolerated any more on the part of Italy. The neutrality of Greece has become more and more a pure and simple appearance. The Italian Government has consequently reached the decision to ask the Greek Government, as guarantee of its neutrality and as guarantee of Italian security, facility of occupying by its armed forces for the duration of the present conflict against England certain strategic points of Greek territory. The Italian Government asks the Greek Government not to oppose this occupation and not to obstruct free passage of troops destined to execute the occupation. The Italian Government also asks the Greek Government to give immediately the necessary orders to military authorities so that this occupation may be completed in a specific way. If Italian troops encountered resistance such resistance would be met by arms and the Greek Government would assume responsibility for the consequences.

“General Metaxas replied that he considered the contents of the communication and its character of an ultimatum as a declaration of war against Greece. The Italian Minister replied that movement of Italian troops would begin at 6 o’clock this morning.’’

Premier’s proclamation

General Metaxas in a proclamation said “Italy does not recognize our right to live as a free nation inspite of our neutrality. The Italian Minister has presented a demand for the cession of certain territory. I consider the demand and the manner in which it is made as a declaration of war against the Greeks.”

The proclamation concludes with an appeal to the Greeks to be worthy of their ancestors who fought and secured their freedom.

King George of Greece in a proclamation said “The Prime Minister has warned you under what conditions we are obliged to fight. I am sure all Greeks will do their duty to the end. The whole nation is ready to fight as one man until final victory.”

The first Greek High Command communique says: “Italian military forces crossed the Greek-Albanian frontier at 5-0 this morning. Our troops are defending the territory of our country.”

Stiff battle

Fifteen Greek fighters and anti-aircraft gunfire drove off Italian bombers which carried out the main Italian air attack against Tatoi aerodrome, the famous bridge over the Corinth canal connecting Peloponnesus and the Greek mainland after a stiff air battle. Before noon, the Italians bombed Patras, attacking chiefly against harbour facilities, the Palace of Justice and the telegraph office. Four persons were killed and seventeen injured but the population showed no signs of panic.

A state of seige has been declared In Greece and a blackout has been ordered in Athens district starting tonight. The Governor of Athens has issued instructions to cover possible suspension of food and water supplies and for air-raid precautions. Mobilization of the civil population has been ordered.

Anti-aircraft guns were in action at t 9 a.m. (G.M.T.) against planes raiding the capital from the direction of the Tatoi aerodrome.

Two Italian aeroplanes which flew over the city were driven off by anti-aircraft but the Greek General Staff announces that a number of bombs were dropped at Tatoi aerodrome as well as the Corinthian Isthmus and Elis. Crowds of adults and members of the blue-uniformed youth movement continued to demonstrate, while general Metaxas and King George drove together through cheering streets.

Demonstrations favouring Turkey, Britain and Yugoslavia are taking place in Athens. The demonstrators paraded behind the flags of the countries, while an air-raid alarm was in progress.

Greek determination

The resolution of the Greek people t to die like men for their honour, independence and integrity is asserted in an authoritative statement detailing the events of the last few hours. The statement says: “At 3 o’clock this morning (Greek time) the Italian Minister, Signor Grazzi, called on General Metaxas and handed a long note of unacceptable conditions. All that is known is that Italian troops were to march against Greece at six o’clock (04-00 G.M.T.). The Greek people a one man, trusting in God and closely united around their King and General Metaxas, are determined to defend their honour, Integrity and independence. The Greeks are resolved to die if necessary, but to die like men.”

Morale excellent

The morale of the people in Greece is excellent. The fleet and the army is in complete preparation. All road, and bridges in the land frontier are already mined. Huge crowds assembled at the squares in Athens to listen to General Metaxas and King George’s proclamations. All taxis in Athens nave been requisitioned and reserve officers and men are to report today.

After six hours of the starting of the hostilities the Italian Wireless simply announced: “The Italian Government are forced to take action to meet the situation.” What action it did not say.

Italian version

The admission that a note was presented to the Greek Government in the early hours of Monday morning was made on the official Radio during the afternoon. No mention was made of any Italian demands on Greece but it was announced that the note accused Greece of allowing Britain to use naval and air bases in Greek islands and Macedonia and warned the Greek Government “the dangers of such a policy.”

Italian plan

The Italians have now in Albania ten or eleven divisions and some auxiliary troops numbering about 200,000 altogether. Reuter learns in authoritative quarters in London. Foodstuffs and communications have been prepared and it is known that there has been considerable road construction near the frontier in readiness for an advance. The biggest concentration of troops is at Argyrocastro and the second largest at Koritza. It would, therefore, appear that the Italians were planning a double advance the first along a line parallel to the coast and to the west of Janina with that town as the main objective and the second from Koritza towards Salonika. The Janina route offers few natural difficulties and is believed to be less strongly defended Koritza whereas an advance from barriers would encounter mountain and the Greek army’s main defence line. On the other hand, it would constitute a more formidable threat to Greece.

The Greek land army is a competent fighting force and is likely to give a good account of itself but it suffers from shortage of modern equipment, while the Greek air force is weak in numbers.

Easier game in Greece

Reuters’ diplomatic correspondent writes that Italy had jibbed at attacking Egypt and is making for what seems an easier game in Greece. The Italians have geographical advantages against Greece as compared with Egyptians, in that her lines of communication are shorter. Also, it is not improbable that they have been strengthened by German troops who are believed to have been moved into Albania in preparation for the coming coup. The Greek army, which was caught not fully mobilized, can, however, be expected to make a good show against the Italians as they will be fighting with their backs to the sea. Unless overwhelmed by superiority of Italian armoured and air forces they are, as good if not better than the Italians and capable of rising to great heights of courage. It would appear that the Italians are counting chiefly upon their mechanical equipment to give them an advantage, but the rocky barren hills of Epiros, where the first contact is taking place, distinctly favour defence.

Greece refused to be coerced

Indications had been clear for some time that Italy had designs on Greek territory, writes Reuters diplomatic correspondent, and had for some time maintained a “nerve war” supplemented by concentration of troops in Albania, all designed to shake Greece into abandonment of her neutrality. But he adds, Greece has refused to be rattled from her admirable calm and steadiness. Her only reaction has been to take in the most unprovocative manner certain necessary measures. It will be recalled that in April 1929, the Italian Charge d’Affaires in Athens supplemented the earlier Pact between Italy and Greece with categorical assurance that Italy would respect the integrity of Greece’s land and sea frontiers.

Allegation against Greece

Leaflets containing an exhortation in the Albanian language inciting the people to revolt were dropped in the districts of Southern Albania on Sunday by an unidentified aeroplane, states a dispatch from Tirana to the Stefani News Agency on Sunday.

Further publicity to allegations against Greece is given by an official Italian News Agency in from Tirana. a dispatch from several districts on the Greco-Albanian frontier, it is stated, other incidents in addition to those which occurred near Koritza and Port Edda are reported in the newspaper Tomoi. Movements of men armed with rifles have been observed within the last 48 hours at six points on the frontier between lake Prespa and Konispoli,

Greek denial

A further denial of Italian reports of alleged incidents on the Greco Albanian frontier is issued by semi-official Greek News Agency. It says that reports from Tirana transmitted by the Stefant Agency, according to which a Greek armed band is stated to have entered Albanian territory and attacked Albanian posts near Koritza, are false. No Greek band has passed the Albanian frontier at any point. No band has been formed or could be formed in Greek territory in view of the fact that Greek military and civil authorities have assured absolute order. The denial also characterizes the report that bombs exploded in the office of the Italian Lieutenant at Santiquaranta and that Greek authorities are responsible for it as “purely infantile invention.”