HT This Day: October 5, 1947 — Indian Land, Air And Naval Units Move To Porbandar

A small Indian Military Force is being moved to Porbandar and will be landed there today (Sunday morning) from ships of the Royal Indian Navy, says a Press ‘communique issued from the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

This decision was taken in response to a request from certain of the Kathiawar States, the ‘communique’ adds. In making this a movement of troops, it is explained, opportunity has been taken to carry out combined operation training to practise inter-service co-operation.

The Naval Forces taking part include three sloops (H.M.I.S. Kistna, H.M.I.S. Cauvery and H.M.I.S. Jumna), two fleet mine-sweepers (H.M.I.S. Konkan and H.M.I.S. Madras), M.L. 420 and Tank Landing Craft of the Royal Indian Navy. The Naval Forces are under the command of Commander R. D. Katari, R.I.N.

The Land Forces comprise a Company Group of the 1st Battalion the Mahratta Light Infantry with detachments of the Royal Indian Engineers, Indian electrical and mechanical engineers, Indian Corps 0f Signals and Indian Army Medical Corps, and troop of Light tanks. These forces are under the command of Major V.S. Jog.

The Royal Indian Air Force units participating in this exercise include No. 8 Squadron R.I.A.F. composed of Tempest aircraft under the command of Squadron Leader P.S. Gill, R.L.A.F. and will co-operate with both the Naval and the Military Forces.