HTLS 2019: Manish Tewari, Opposition leader committed to unity

Tewari has risen from the ranks of the frontal organisations in the Congress, having served as the president of both the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi
Manish Tewari has risen from the ranks of the frontal organisations in the Congress
Manish Tewari has risen from the ranks of the frontal organisations in the Congress(Illustration: Mohit Suneja)
         

Among the most articulate Opposition members of Parliament, as well as one of the most forceful spokespersons of the Indian National Congress, Manish Tewari combines a passion for both politics and policy.

Tewari has risen from the ranks of the frontal organisations in the Congress, having served as the president of both the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India.

He then became a Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana in 2009, and went on to serve as the minister for information and broadcasting in the United Progressive Alliance government. While he had to stay out of the 2014 polls due to health reasons, Tewari returned to the Lower House this summer and was seen as a contender for the position of the leader of the Congress in the Lower House. Tewari’s personal experience of growing up during militancy in Punjab — his father was killed by terrorists — has shaped his views and commitment to national unity and opposition to politics of violence.

He is deeply interested in matters of national security, foreign policy, and the economy. He engages with the public sphere through his writings and television appearances.

In Parliament, he often takes up issues of public importance.

