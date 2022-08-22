Home / India News / HT podcast: When the nation stopped cooperating

HT podcast: When the nation stopped cooperating

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had enraged nationalist opinion

The Non-Cooperation movement democratised India’s freedom struggle and saw the participation of women, peasants, workers, students, and people from all castes and religions. (ANI)
The Non-Cooperation movement democratised India’s freedom struggle and saw the participation of women, peasants, workers, students, and people from all castes and religions. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had enraged nationalist opinion. And it was in this backdrop that the Mahatma launched his first truly mass-based national movement against the Empire — the Non-Cooperation movement — in 1920. Added to it was the demand for the restoration of the Caliphate, a demand close to the heart of Indian Muslims.

The movement democratised India’s freedom struggle and saw the participation of women, peasants, workers, students, and people from all castes and religions. It energised the Congress leadership and base. The British were stunned. And then a violent incident in Chauri Chaura saw Gandhi withdraw the movement on principle, much to the disappointment of even his colleagues.

In this episode, historian Aditya Mukherjee brings alive the mood in India during those turbulent years when the nation stopped cooperating with the Empire, explains the wider significance of the movement and its close link with the idea of protecting civil liberties, contextualises the Mahatma’s decision to integrate the Khilafat movement with non-cooperation, and argues that Chauri Chaura was not a surrender.

Link to podcast: https://www.htsmartcast.com/history-podcasts/1947-road-to-indian-independence/ep-7-when-india-stopped-cooperating/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out