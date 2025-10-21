Gaumutra ‘purification’ at Pune's Shaniwarwada after women seen offering namaz in viral video

A huge controversy erupted in Maharashtra after three women offered namaz at Pune's historic Shaniwarwada, a video of which went viral last week. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Medha Kulkarni was among people who held demonstrations against the move, and reportedly conducted purification rituals using ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) at the spot where namaz was offered. A viral video showed some women offering Namaz at the site

According to news agency ANI, a case was registered against three unidentified women who were purportedly seen offering namaz in a viral video. The clip, shared widely over the last two days, showed some women wearing hijab offering namaz at Shaniwarwada.

Shaniwarwada, the historic Pune site was built in 1732 and served as the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire for years.

Video goes viral, sparks row The video showing the women offering namaz was also shared Medha Kulkarni, who performed the "purification" ritual at the site. She posted the clip on Saturday and called for people to assemble at the site the next day to perform Shiva Vandana.

"Shaniwarwada will not hold Namaz recitation, the Hindu community has now awakened!," she said in a tweet, adding that the incident was a matter of concern and outrage for every "Punekar".