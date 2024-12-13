Human head found in garbage dump in Kolkata’s Golf Green

Kolkata: A severed human head, suspected to be of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata’s Golf Green area on Friday morning, police said
“The severed head was inside a plastic bag. It was spotted by some locals in the vat on Graham Road in Golf Green. We have started an investigation,” said a senior police officer. He added that the police are to identity the victim or locate the torso.
Locals of Golf Green, a residential area in south Kolkata, said that the spot where the garbage dump is located becomes desolate after dark.
“The sniffer dog led us to a spot where some tyre-marks were found on the road. We have also collected footages from the CCTVs installed near the area, including two CCTV near a temple. The footages are being scanned for clue,” said an official.