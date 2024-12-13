Menu Explore
Human head found in garbage dump in Kolkata’s Golf Green

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Kolkata: A severed human head, suspected to be of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata’s Golf Green area on Friday morning, police said.

Severed human head found in Kolkata’s Golf Green area (Representational Image)

“The severed head was inside a plastic bag. It was spotted by some locals in the vat on Graham Road in Golf Green. We have started an investigation,” said a senior police officer. He added that the police are to identity the victim or locate the torso.

Locals of Golf Green, a residential area in south Kolkata, said that the spot where the garbage dump is located becomes desolate after dark.

“We came to know around 9am that a severed head was found. The vat is located behind a high-rise building. The spot usually becomes desolate after dark,” said a local resident.

The Kolkata Police’s detective department went to the spot along with sniffer dogs.

“The sniffer dog led us to a spot where some tyre-marks were found on the road. We have also collected footages from the CCTVs installed near the area, including two CCTV near a temple. The footages are being scanned for clue,” said an official.

