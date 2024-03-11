Human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka, Kerala ink pact

Bengaluru: In order to contain the increasing number of human encounters with wildlife, the forest departments of Kerala and Karnataka on Sunday inked an interstate agreement to collaborate closely to mitigate the challenges posed by wild animals encroaching into human settlements, according to officials aware of the development. The agreement focuses on identifying the root causes of human-wildlife conflicts, delineating conflict zones, etc. (AFP)

The agreement focuses on several key aspects, including identifying the root causes of human-wildlife conflicts, delineating conflict zones, streamlining intervention processes to minimise delays, facilitating rapid information exchange and sharing resources and services, they said, seeking anonymity.

The signing ceremony took place during a meeting convened at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which was attended by Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran, Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre and several top foresters from both the southern states.

The meeting took place on the back of a man killed by an elephant in the Wayanad district of Kerala on February 10. Following this, Kerala had requested Karnataka to pay compensation since the elephant that was captured in Karnataka had strayed into Wayanad in the neighbouring state.

A political row erupted following the Karnataka government’s decision to grant a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of the Kerala farmer killed by the translocated elephant from Hassan district, with the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Congress-led government of using the state’s funds to please the party high command. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad in Parliament.

During the meeting, Khandre emphasised that this collaborative initiative comes from the concern over human- wildlife and needs the proactive efforts of the states rather than being mandated by the central government. He highlighted the importance of joint endeavours in addressing wildlife movement across state boundaries and minimizing conflicts.

The two departments have formed a coordination committee to spearhead efforts in resolving the issue. It comprises nodal officers, assistant nodal officers and representatives from the border-sharing states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, a working group will also be formed to implement actionable strategies.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around devising strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and minimise crop damage, while safeguarding critical wildlife corridors. There was a need for leveraging technology to enhance wildlife management, combat forest fires and address invasive species, Khandre said.

The meeting also proposed the establishment of an advisory committee comprising wildlife conservation experts to provide strategic guidance. It reaffirmed the commitment to expanding wildlife habitats and promoting forest conservation amid urbanisation pressures.