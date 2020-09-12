e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’: Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik launches scheme for sanitation workers

‘Humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’: Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik launches scheme for sanitation workers

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said while launching the scheme that despite several strides in various sectors in India, sanitation workers have been deprived of safety, dignity and decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma and exclusion.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanitation workers are seen cleaning a road in this file photo. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a scheme for sanitation workers in the state.
Sanitation workers are seen cleaning a road in this file photo. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a scheme for sanitation workers in the state. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a scheme to improve the socio-economic condition and hone the skills of thousands of sanitation workers in the state.

Patnaik said while launching the scheme that despite several strides in various sectors in India, sanitation workers have been deprived of safety, dignity and decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma and exclusion.

“Our conscience can never be calmed if we don’t take steps to correct this injustice. My government has therefore decided to launch a scheme called Garima, a Scheme to ensure Safety and Dignity of Core Sanitation Workers,” Patnaik said on Friday, according to news agency PTI.

“Odisha’s Garima scheme is a humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, who fought throughout his life for the rights, equality and social dignity of the underprivileged people,” he added.

Here is all about the scheme:

* The ‘Garima’ scheme will be implemented in all the 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Odisha and benefit about 20,000 core sanitation workers and their families.

* “A dedicated corpus fund of Rs 50 crore will be created, and a state commission for core sanitation workers will also be constituted,” Patnaik said.

* Pratap Jena, the state’s minister for housing and urban development, said the scheme is first of its kind by any state in India to provide a comprehensive package, institutionalizing and regulating the core sanitation services, providing service level benefits, social security and financial benefits to core sanitation workers and their families.

* A statewide survey under the new programme will identify workers engaged in core sanitation work, regulate sanitation service organisations, introduce a special wage category apart from other allowances.

* All core sanitation workers will receive training to improve their skills. They will also have access to counselling support to acquire new skills and financial support if they choose an alternative livelihood if they want to.

* The benefits also include the introduction of a special category of wages for core sanitation work, the introduction of risk and hardship allowance, financial assistance to the families in the event of accident or injury, financial support in the form of house grant and purchase of two-wheelers to the extent of 90% of the cost.

* Access to Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPF), retirement benefits, post-service benefits and illness allowance will provide further financial security to the core sanitation workers and their families.

* The government will also provide welfare benefits like health and life insurance, disability support, periodic health check-ups, housing, educational support, mobility support and mobile support.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
Delhi Metro resumes on all lines with increased vigilance
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In