Humour does what force can’t

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:42 IST

Laughter is the best medicine, even in times like these. In order to spread awareness about coronavirus, police officers are coming up with fun and novel ideas. Dancing to demonstrate how to wash hands, doing an aarti of those stepping out without a reason and singing parodies — police officers across India are exhibiting their quirky side.

In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, people who are out without a reason, are getting their aarti done. Lalita Mehar, the DSP sees in the video performing the aarti, says, “Why use lathis when aartis work better? The purpose was to make people realise how they are putting everyone’s life at risk.”

Police officers in other states are also singing to urge people to stay at home. A video of a Pune police officer singing Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye is also being shared on social media. The Kerala police, too, had earlier released a video of officers dancing to show how to wash hands properly, while a police officer in Chennai made violators wear coronavirus helmet. People were also made to hold placards reading ‘Don’t step out, don’t go near corona’. Inspector Rajesh babu, himself wore one of these headgears, hoping that people get scared and do not step out.

Bilaspur DSP Abhinav Upadhyay, says that he and his wife also made a parody of Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor; 1972) and when the lyricist of the original, Santosh Anand, heard it, he called Upadhyay to appreciate him. He says that it was “emotionally overwhelming”.

Singer Daler Mehendi says, “Huge respect for these officers who have taken this initiative. It’s a great way to bring the nation together.”

“The aarti video is the coolest thing I have seen. It’s much better than hitting anyone,” says actorSonu Sood.