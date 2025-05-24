After SC rap, MP minister Vijay Shah releases video, says remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were ‘linguistic mistake'

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, who is under a Supreme Court-monitored investigation for his controversial comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, released a fresh video on Friday saying his words were a "linguistic mistake" and not meant to offend anyone. Vijay Shah issues a video apology over his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi amid SIT probe.('X'/@krVijayShah)

In the 45-second video posted on X, Shah said, "I sincerely apologise to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sofiya and all the countrymen." He added that he did not intend to hurt any community.

"The words spoken by me have hurt our community, religion and people of the nation. This was a linguistic mistake by me," he said, standing with folded hands in the video. “It was by mistake that I uttered those words... With folded hands, I again apologise to you.”

Unlike his earlier apology, this video did not contain the phrase, “if anyone is hurt". The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed his apology as “crocodile tears".

Vijay Shah’s latest statement comes just days before the May 28 deadline set by the Supreme Court for the first report from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident. The minister has not made any public appearances since his May 11 remarks drew widespread criticism and protests.

What BJP leader Vijay Shah said on Col Qureshi

Shah’s comments were made at a public event, where he was talking about the Pahalgam terror attack, he said: “They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses."

He further went on to say, "They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sisters of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson.”

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer, had led press briefings on Operation Sindoor — a counter-terror operation targeting nine terrorists hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Following Shah’s remarks, the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh DGP to form an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers, including one woman officer of SP rank. The SIT was to be headed by an officer of Inspector General (IG) rank. The panel is expected to file its first report by May 28.

The court also stayed Shah’s arrest but is monitoring the probe after a high court had earlier directed police to register an FIR against the minister.

Shah, a senior BJP leader, continues to face criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, despite the apology.