‘Husband had learnt about wife’s affair': What cops said on Rajasthan murder

A love triangle might be at the centre of the gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Khairthal Tijara district, in which a man was killed and his body was stuffed inside a blue drum by his wife and her alleged lover, according to police. Both the main accused - the victim's wife and her lover Jitendra Sharma - were arrested on August 18. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The man, identified as Hansraj, was killed, allegedly by his wife and her lover Jitendra Sharma last week. The lover is also the son of the couple’s landlord. Hansraj’s body was stuffed in a large blue drum that was used to store water before both the accused fled with the woman’s children.

However, both of them - the wife and her lover - were arrested on Monday, August 18 and further investigation into the murder is going on. According to Khairthal Tijara’s SP Manish Choudhary, the accused allegedly killed Hansraj after he found out about their affair, reported news agency ANI.

What police said

SP Manish Choudhary told media that the police received information about the murder on August 17. He said that the mother of the boyfriend, who is also the landlady of the house where the deceased lived with his wife and children on rent, called police and told them that a foul smell was emanating from a blue drum at their home. When the police arrived, they found a man’s decayed body stuffed inside it, along with some salt and clothes.

Choudhary added that during initial interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused were the deceased’s wife and her lover, both of whom were arrested the very next day.

“During the investigation, it was found that the deceased's wife and her boyfriend are the main accused. On 18 August, both of them were arrested. The deceased and his wife have three children together. The children were also handed over to his (deceased's) family on Monday,” Choudhary said.

He added that Jitendra had rented out a portion of his house to the couple in Kishangarhbas.

“Initial investigation reveals that all three of them used to party and drink together quite often. The husband, Hansraj, had learned about the affair between his wife and Jitendra, and to hide that, both of the accused killed him and stuffed his body in a blue drum. We found that some salt and clothes were also put inside the drum,” he said.

Deceased’s son emerges as key witness

The victim's eight-year-old son has emerged as a key witness in the case. He described to police how the events unfolded on the night of the murder and said that all three of them were drinking when it happened.

“My father, mother, and uncle (their landlord's son) were drinking together. My mother only had a couple of pegs, but the uncle who killed my father drank a lot. And so did my father, after which he started beating my mother. My uncle tried to intervene, but my father said, ‘If you save her, I will kill you also,’” he told NDTV.

“When I woke up, I saw my father on the bed, then I went back to sleep, but again when I woke up, I saw uncle and my mother. They got scared because the landlord started asking for my father and threatened to go to the police, that's why uncle took us to a brick kiln,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)