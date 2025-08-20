‘Papa’s body in drum’: Son's chilling details on father’s murder by wife, her lover in Rajasthan

The investigation into a gruesome murder in Rajasthan's Alwar has taken a new turn with the eight-year-old son of the victim emerging as a key witness. He told police that the blue drum, used to store water, was used by his mother and her alleged lover to place his father’s body inside. A man from Uttar Pradesh was killed by his wife and her lover in Alwar, Rajasthan, on August 15. His body was found sealed in a blue drum.(X-@IndiaObserver)

The eldest son of the victim Hansraj, described what happened at their home in Kishangarh before and after the murder.

“My father, mother, and uncle (their landlord's son) were drinking together. My mother only had a couple of pegs, but the uncle who killed my father drank a lot. And so did my father, after which he started beating my mother. My uncle tried to intervene, but my father said, ‘If you save her, I will kill you also,’” he told NDTV.

“Then uncle attacked my father,” he said, adding that his mother then told him to go to sleep.

The boy said that he saw his father on the bed, and later saw his mother and uncle, who, fearing the landlord’s threats, took the family to a brick kiln.

“When I woke up, I saw my father on the bed, then I went back to sleep, but again when I woke up, I saw uncle and my mother. They got scared because the landlord started asking for my father and threatened to go to the police, that's why uncle took us to a brick kiln,” he said.

“But the brick kiln owner called the police, who took us away,” he added.

He added that his father’s body was placed in a drum in the kitchen, and the accused told him he had died. Police said Hansraj was smothered with a pillow while drunk.

“They threw the water and put papa's body in the drum and placed it in the kitchen. I asked them why they were doing this, then they said papa has died,” he added

Harshal also said his father often beat his mother and sometimes burned her with cigarettes. He claimed his father once tried to cut his throat with a blade.

“He used to beat my mother frequently. He used to burn her with beedi. He also used to beat me. In fact, on August 15, he attacked my neck with a blade,” he said.

Police said the murder happened on August 15. Hansraj’s body was found in a sealed blue drum on the first floor of a rented house after the landlady noticed a foul smell.

Sunita, Hansraj’s wife, and her boyfriend Jitendra Sharma killed him and put salt in the drum to dissolve the body. The family, along with Sharma, was arrested at a brick kiln 50 km from the crime scene.

Sunita and Sharma had been in a relationship for four months, NDTV reported, citing police officials. Hansraj had found it and often fought with Sunita. The children will be handed over to their paternal grandparents.