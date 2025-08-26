Hyderabad blast survivors demand memorials for victims

Hyderabad: The survivors of twin bomb blasts in Hyderabad of August 25, 2007 on Monday appealed to the Telangana government to build memorials for those who died in the tragic incident. The survivors of twin bomb blasts in Hyderabad of August 25, 2007 on Monday appealed to the Telangana government to build memorials for those who died in the incident. (FILE PHOTO)

At least 42 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in two powerful bomb explosions — one at Gokul Chat, an eatery in the busy Koti area and another at Lumbini Park, an open air auditorium on the banks of Hussainsagar lake.

Five men, who were accused of playing a role in the 2007 blasts, were arrested by an anti-terrorism squad in 2008. About 170 witnesses were examined and questioned during the trial in the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Hyderabad.

After a prolonged trial for 10 years, the special court on September 10, 2019 convicted two Indian Mujahideen members, Anik Shafique Syeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, to 10-year imprisonment.

Two other accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. Three other accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal, and Amir Reza Khan, remain absconding.

On Monday, members of the Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association gathered at Gokul Chat and paid rich tributes to the victims. The eatery was shut down as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Syed Rahim, who is heading the association, said the twin blasts had shattered the secular fabric of Hyderabad. “The terrorism has no religion. They took the lives of people belonging to different communities,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the state government to build a memorial at each of the blast locations as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives. “We are requesting for an appointment with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, so that we can represent our demands,” he said.

Rahim, a painter by profession, was seriously injured while he was purchasing ice cream for his daughter at Gokul Chat when the bomb explosion ripped through the eatery. He lost his eye. “Now, I am 75 years old and have been suffering from various ailments. Like me, there are many others who lost their health and livelihood, after suffering injuries,” he said.

He demanded that the government should consider granting pensions to the survivors, besides a double-bed room house to each of the family, health cards and financial assistance for the poor. “It has been 18 years since the bomb explosion destroyed our lives. We want the government to come to our rescue,” Rahim added.