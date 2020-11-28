e-paper
Home / India News / Hyderabad civic polls: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP today, polls on December 1

Hyderabad civic polls: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP today, polls on December 1

Union home minister Amit Shah is also expected to campaign in the city, news agency PTI reported.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference at Lok Bhawan after a cabinet meeting in Lucknow, Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference at Lok Bhawan after a cabinet meeting in Lucknow, Monday. (PTI)
         

As the poll pitch gathers steam ahead of the Hyderabad city civic polls, BJP is set to parachute Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a campaign trail on Saturday.

The party, attempting to wrestle the municipal power from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has actively campaigned in the city ahead of the polls slated for December 1. BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday held a roadshow seeking removal of the TRS regime. In his campaign, Nadda said “it is time for KCR and the TRS regime to go.”

Addressing the party cadres at Kothapet, Nadda said, “You have come in such large numbers in spite of the rain. This is sending out a message, on its own, to KCR and TRS...that your time to go has come and it is time for the BJP to come.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had recently released a “charge sheet” against the TRS government, while his ministerial colleague Smriti Irani had slammed the ruling TRS over the recent floods, asking how 75,000 ‘encroachments’ thrived in the state capital.

The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

