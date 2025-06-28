Hyderabad couple arrested for livestreaming paid sex videos sent to judicial custody

A wife and husband were arrested for allegedly running paid live sex videos of themselves on social media websites, live-streamed from their residence in Mallikarjun Nagar of Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad. Husband-wife duo held for running paid live sex shows on social media, sent to judicial custody.(Representative image)

The couple, identified as Kanti Naresh Kumar and Kanti Pallavi, were produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

According to the police, the arrest was made on June 26, after authorities received information about obscene content being broadcast live for exchange for money.

"A wife and husband were arrested for making online live nude videos on social media platforms and websites on June 26. They are taking money and providing live link of nude sex live video of them," said Y Harish Kumar, ACP, Kachiguda.

The couple allegedly operated the live content business from their residence in Mallikarjun Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Amberpet Police Station. They were using social media platforms to share live links of explicit content in return for payment.

Police are investigating the case and collecting evidence related to the incident.

Meanwhile, on June 24, a 39-year-old woman was found dead under the Jeedimetla police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The deceased's sister claimed that the victim was brutally killed by her elder daughter and her boyfriend, who hit her with a hammer, over the mother's opposition to their marriage.

Recently, the elder daughter had a relationship with a boy named Shiva, whom she met on Instagram, and had eloped with him, prompting her mother to file a complaint. A case has been registered against them at the Jeedimetla police station.

ACP, Balanagar, while talking to the press, informed, "We have registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's sister. The victim was a 39-year-old woman. We are currently investigating the matter."

The complaint from the victim's sister has been officially registered, and further legal action is under investigation.