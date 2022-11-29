Hyderabad: Five juveniles held for gang-raping classmate, filming the act

The Hayathnagar police in Rachakonda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested five juveniles for allegedly raping one of their classmates, a 17-year-old girl, for several days.

A spokesman of the Rachakonda police commissionerate said the accused and the victim were students of class 9 and class 10, respectively, at a private school at Hayathnagar. “After school hours, the boys used to roam on the streets in their locality and got into a habit of watching pornography on their mobile phones,” he said.

In August, the accused managed to trap the victim. They went to her residence when her family members were not at home and sexually assaulted her one after the other.

“One of them captured the act in his mobile phone and threatened to upload it on the social media if she spoke of it to her family members. After another 10 days, two of the boys again went to her residence and raped her,” the police spokesman said.

Recently, when the accused shared the video of their sexual act on WhatsApp with others, the girl was shocked and narrated the entire ordeal to her parents. “The girl’s father approached the Hayathnagar police on Monday and lodged a complaint against the boys,” the spokesman said.

The police took up the investigation and arrested all the five juveniles within 24 hours. “After completion of medical examination of the victim and other procedures they were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action,” the spokesman added.

The Hayathnagar police seized three mobile phones from the accused and registered a case against them under sections 449 (trespassing of house) and 376 DA, read with 34 (gangrape of a minor), of the Indian Penal Code, besides various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and Information Technology Act, 2000.

The police officials also requested people to not circulate the videos and not disclose the identity of the victim and the accused.

