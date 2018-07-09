Hyderabad man wins battle of the bulge, sheds 125 kg in 2 years after bariatric surgery

A 56-year-old obese businessman got a new lease of life, shedding 125 kg in two years after a bariatric surgery performed by a surgeon-turned-parliamentarian.

Samyodhin Sajid, from Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar area was not in a position to walk even a few steps out of his house. He was abnormally obese weighing 210 kg. He was suffering from breathlessness,insomnia and arthritis for a very long time.

On April 6, 2016, Sajid underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, one of the various procedures followed in bariatric surgeries. Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, a laparoscopic surgeon working with Star Hospitals, who had taken a plunge into active politics by joining Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2014 and become a Lok Sabha MP, performed the surgery.

“The surgery took two hours and Sajid lost a weight of 20 kg within three weeks. That was quite remarkable,” Narsaiah who represents Bhongir parliamentary constituency, told media at a press conference on Saturday.

Sajid’s remarkable weight loss in two years prompted Dr Nasraiah to convene a press conference and the make the announcement.

Dr Nasraiah said it takes one-and-a-half years to two years for the patient to lose weight gradually and stabilise the body metabolism. “There were patients whose weight has come down by 50-70 kgs over a long period of three to four years, but in case of Sajid, the weight loss was rapid and remarkable. He lost 125 kg since he underwent the surgery and now, his weight is just 85 kg. It is a rare phenomenon in history of bariatric surgeries,” Dr Narsaiah said.

Sajid said obesity had made his life miserable. “I was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis, because of which I could not walk even smaller distances. Now, I am absolutely fine. My blood sugar levels are normal and there is no high BP problem now,” he said.

Dr Narsaiah pointed out that irregular life style, unhealthy food habits and lack of proper sleep lead to obesity.

“According to the World Obesity Federation, a community of organisations dedicated to solving the problem of obesity, the percentage of Indian adults living with obesity is expected to go up to around 5 per cent of total population by 2025, from 3.7 per cent in 2014. Urban Indians are getting fatter, and, if you don’t check yourself in time, you’ll have a big problem on your hands,” he said.