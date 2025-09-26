Three flights diverted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada amid heavy rain

Heavy rain in Hyderabad on Friday led to three flight diversions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), news agency ANI reported. According to RGIA, IndiGo flights arriving from Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune were unable to land in Hyderabad and were diverted to Vijayawada. The flight disruption comes as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Telangana.(Representational image)

Authorities are monitoring the situation as heavy rains continue to disrupt operations.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on its official X account, cautioning that “the rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic.” The airline urged passengers to leave early for the airport, check their flight status via its app or website, and assured that teams were working to assist travellers.

"The rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across #Hyderabad are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual. 📲 Please check your flight status on our app or website before you travel. 👥 Our teams are doing their best to keep your journey moving as smoothly as possible and are here to assist you at every step. Thank you for your patience. Wishing you safe travels ahead!" the airlines wrote on X.

The disruption comes as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of Telangana. Severe waterlogging was reported in Mithila Nagar colony under Meerpet Municipal Corporation in Rangareddy district.

A day earlier, chief minister Revanth Reddy directed the state administration to remain on high alert for the next two days, warning of further downpours. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said officials have been instructed to monitor flood-prone areas, relocate residents from low-lying regions, and halt traffic on inundated roads.

Teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF and SDRF have been kept on standby in Hyderabad to respond to emergencies.

Telangana has already recorded 25% excess rainfall this monsoon season, with Hyderabad witnessing a 51% surplus compared to normal.