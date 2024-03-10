Hyderabad to host ‘largest’ congregation of spiritual leaders next week

Union ministry of culture in collaboration with Heartfulness Foundation is slated to organise a congregation of spiritual leaders in Hyderabad from March 14 to 17. Representatives of 300 spiritual organisations will be participating in Global Spirituality Mahotsav. (ANI)

Touted to be the world’s “largest” congregation of spiritual leaders, minister G Kishan Reddy said, its aim is to bring the essence of all religions together and spread the message of peace across the world.

“The theme of the conference is Inner Peace to World Peace. It aims to bring about interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life,” added Reddy in a press conference on Saturday.

The event, Global Spirituality Mahotsav, will be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, which is said to be the largest meditation centre in the world. It is established by Padmabhushan awardee and chairperson of Heartfulness Foundation Kamlesh D Patel, better known as Daaji on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The four-day event would be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and on March 15, a panel discussion would be launched by vice president Jagdeep Dhankar.

Representatives of 300 spiritual organisations across the world, including Ramakrishna Mission, Parmarth Niketan, The Art of Living, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Jeeyar Education Trust, Brahma Kumaris, Patanjali Yogpeeth, Maharishi Foundation, Isha Foundation, International Buddhist Confederation, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Akhil Bhartiya Shri Gurudev Seva Mandal, Sant Dnyaneshwar Devasthan, All India Imam Organisation, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur and Shri Ram Chandra Mission, will take part in the congregation, which will be attended by over 75,000 participants.

Stating that India has become a spiritual centre for the entire world, the minister said, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was taking initiative to bring love, peace and solidarity among all the religions in the world and establish global peace by 2047, when India will complete 100 years of its Independence.

“In the G20 summit, we had decided upon the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The upcoming conference is also in the continuation of that theme — of solidarity among all classes, castes, and religions, and bring them spiritually together,” Reddy stated.

Heartfulness Foundation, which is hosting the event, said in a statement that the summit is slated to host various panel discussions, cultural programmes associated with spirituality, exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience for spirituality through books and music.

“There will also be panchakarma centres set up for those who want to avail wellness and therapeutic sessions. The role of eminent people from film, music, and sports in sensitising people to partake in the Global Spirituality Mahotsav is also being sought, and elaborate arrangements for the participants are also being discussed,” it said.